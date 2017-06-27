June 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.990 111.83 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3878 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.335 -0.05 Korean won 1136.000 1137.1 +0.10 Baht 33.970 33.96 -0.03 Peso 50.250 50.22 -0.06 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.520 64.52 0.00 Ringgit* 4.287 4.2865 0.00 Yuan 6.839 6.8415 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.990 117.07 +4.54 Sing dlr 1.388 1.4490 +4.39 Taiwan dlr 30.350 32.279 +6.36 Korean won 1136.000 1207.70 +6.31 Baht 33.970 35.80 +5.39 Peso 50.250 49.72 -1.05 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit* 4.287 4.4845 +4.62 Yuan 6.839 6.9467 +1.57 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for holidays. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)