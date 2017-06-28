June 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 112.34 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3869 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.402 30.341 -0.20 Korean won 1141.200 1136.9 -0.38 Baht 33.960 33.955 -0.01 Peso 50.390 50.29 -0.20 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.525 64.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.2865 +0.04 Yuan 6.800 6.8145 +0.22 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 117.07 +4.42 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.55 Taiwan dlr 30.402 32.279 +6.17 Korean won 1141.200 1207.70 +5.83 Baht 33.960 35.80 +5.42 Peso 50.390 49.72 -1.33 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.525 67.92 +5.26 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.800 6.9467 +2.16 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)