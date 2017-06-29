FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, yuan hits over 7-month high
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 29, 2017 / 1:55 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, yuan hits over 7-month high

2 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.170           112.28     +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.3820     +0.13
  Taiwan dlr             30.370            30.438     +0.22
  Korean won             1140.000            1144     +0.35
  Baht                   33.955             33.99     +0.10
  Peso                   50.420              50.5     +0.16
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325     +0.00
  Rupee                  64.550             64.55     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.294              4.296     +0.05
  Yuan                   6.778             6.7997     +0.32
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.170           117.07     +4.37
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.4490     +4.98
  Taiwan dlr             30.370            32.279     +6.29
  Korean won             1140.000         1207.70     +5.94
  Baht                   33.955             35.80     +5.43
  Peso                   50.420             49.72     -1.39
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.550             67.92     +5.22
  Ringgit                4.294             4.4845     +4.44
  Yuan                   6.778             6.9467     +2.49
 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday.

 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.