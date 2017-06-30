EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; yuan extends gains

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.980 112.16 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3791 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.415 30.370 -0.15 Korean won 1144.400 1141.1 -0.29 Baht 33.970 33.94 -0.09 Peso 50.530 50.53 0.00 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.628 64.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.294 4.292 -0.05 Yuan 6.763 6.7851 +0.33 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.980 117.07 +4.55 Sing dlr 1.377 1.4490 +5.20 Taiwan dlr 30.415 32.279 +6.13 Korean won 1144.400 1207.70 +5.53 Baht 33.970 35.80 +5.39 Peso 50.530 49.72 -1.60 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.628 67.92 +5.09 Ringgit 4.294 4.4845 +4.44 Yuan 6.763 6.9467 +2.72 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday. (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)