a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; yuan extends gains
June 30, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; yuan extends gains

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.980           112.16     +0.16
  Sing dlr               1.377             1.3791     +0.12
  Taiwan dlr             30.415            30.370     -0.15
  Korean won             1144.400          1141.1     -0.29
  Baht                   33.970             33.94     -0.09
  Peso                   50.530             50.53      0.00
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325      0.00
  Rupee                  64.628             64.63      0.00
  Ringgit                4.294              4.292     -0.05
  Yuan                   6.763             6.7851     +0.33
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.980           117.07     +4.55
  Sing dlr               1.377             1.4490     +5.20
  Taiwan dlr             30.415            32.279     +6.13
  Korean won             1144.400         1207.70     +5.53
  Baht                   33.970             35.80     +5.39
  Peso                   50.530             49.72     -1.60
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.628             67.92     +5.09
  Ringgit                4.294             4.4845     +4.44
  Yuan                   6.763             6.9467     +2.72
 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday.

 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

