FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, baht up; Singapore dollar edges down
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 3, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, baht up; Singapore dollar edges down

2 Min Read

    July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.280            112.35     +0.06
  Sing dlr               1.377              1.3760     -0.07
  Taiwan dlr             30.410             30.436     +0.09
  Korean won             1143.500           1144.1     +0.05
  Baht                   33.940              33.96     +0.06
  Peso                   50.470              50.47     +0.00
  Rupiah                 13322.000           13325     +0.02
  Rupee                  64.575              64.58     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.292               4.291     -0.02
  Yuan                   6.784              6.7816     -0.03
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.280            117.07     +4.27
  Sing dlr               1.377              1.4490     +5.24
  Taiwan dlr             30.410             32.279     +6.15
  Korean won             1143.500          1207.70     +5.61
  Baht                   33.940              35.80     +5.48
  Peso                   50.470              49.72     -1.49
  Rupiah                 13322.000           13470     +1.11
  Rupee                  64.575              67.92     +5.18
  Ringgit                4.292              4.4845     +4.49
  Yuan                   6.784              6.9467     +2.40
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.