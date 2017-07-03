EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, baht up; Singapore dollar edges down

July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.280 112.35 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3760 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.436 +0.09 Korean won 1143.500 1144.1 +0.05 Baht 33.940 33.96 +0.06 Peso 50.470 50.47 +0.00 Rupiah 13322.000 13325 +0.02 Rupee 64.575 64.58 +0.00 Ringgit 4.292 4.291 -0.02 Yuan 6.784 6.7816 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.280 117.07 +4.27 Sing dlr 1.377 1.4490 +5.24 Taiwan dlr 30.410 32.279 +6.15 Korean won 1143.500 1207.70 +5.61 Baht 33.940 35.80 +5.48 Peso 50.470 49.72 -1.49 Rupiah 13322.000 13470 +1.11 Rupee 64.575 67.92 +5.18 Ringgit 4.292 4.4845 +4.49 Yuan 6.784 6.9467 +2.40 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)