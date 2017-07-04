FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, rupiah fall
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 4, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, rupiah fall

2 Min Read

    July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.260            113.37      +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.382              1.3825      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.486             30.428      -0.19
  Korean won             1148.400           1146.9      -0.13
  Baht                   34.005              33.98      -0.07
  Peso                   50.570             50.545      -0.05
  Rupiah                 13385.000           13365      -0.15
  Rupee                  64.875              64.88      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.296              4.2965      +0.01
  Yuan                   6.800              6.7990      -0.01
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.260            117.07      +3.36
  Sing dlr               1.382              1.4490      +4.82
  Taiwan dlr             30.486             32.279      +5.88
  Korean won             1148.400          1207.70      +5.16
  Baht                   34.005              35.80      +5.28
  Peso                   50.570              49.72      -1.68
  Rupiah                 13385.000           13470      +0.64
  Rupee                  64.875              67.92      +4.69
  Ringgit                4.296              4.4845      +4.39
  Yuan                   6.800              6.9467      +2.16
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.