EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, rupiah fall

July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.260 113.37 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3825 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.486 30.428 -0.19 Korean won 1148.400 1146.9 -0.13 Baht 34.005 33.98 -0.07 Peso 50.570 50.545 -0.05 Rupiah 13385.000 13365 -0.15 Rupee 64.875 64.88 +0.00 Ringgit 4.296 4.2965 +0.01 Yuan 6.800 6.7990 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.260 117.07 +3.36 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.82 Taiwan dlr 30.486 32.279 +5.88 Korean won 1148.400 1207.70 +5.16 Baht 34.005 35.80 +5.28 Peso 50.570 49.72 -1.68 Rupiah 13385.000 13470 +0.64 Rupee 64.875 67.92 +4.69 Ringgit 4.296 4.4845 +4.39 Yuan 6.800 6.9467 +2.16 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)