EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge up, yuan snaps two sessions of declines

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.880 113.26 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3825 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.500 30.528 +0.09 Korean won 1149.500 1150.6 +0.10 Baht 33.990 34.01 +0.06 Peso 50.470 50.52 +0.10 Rupiah 13345.000 13362 +0.13 Rupee 64.730 64.73 +0.00 Ringgit 4.293 4.296 +0.08 Yuan 6.794 6.8005 +0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.880 117.07 +3.71 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +4.98 Taiwan dlr 30.500 32.279 +5.83 Korean won 1149.500 1207.70 +5.06 Baht 33.990 35.80 +5.33 Peso 50.470 49.72 -1.49 Rupiah 13345.000 13470 +0.94 Rupee 64.730 67.92 +4.93 Ringgit 4.293 4.4845 +4.47 Yuan 6.794 6.9467 +2.24 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)