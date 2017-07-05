FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge up, yuan snaps two sessions of declines
July 5, 2017 / 2:05 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge up, yuan snaps two sessions of declines

2 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.880           113.26     +0.34
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.3825     +0.16
  Taiwan dlr             30.500            30.528     +0.09
  Korean won             1149.500          1150.6     +0.10
  Baht                   33.990             34.01     +0.06
  Peso                   50.470             50.52     +0.10
  Rupiah                 13345.000          13362     +0.13
  Rupee                  64.730             64.73     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.293              4.296     +0.08
  Yuan                   6.794             6.8005     +0.09
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.880           117.07     +3.71
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.4490     +4.98
  Taiwan dlr             30.500            32.279     +5.83
  Korean won             1149.500         1207.70     +5.06
  Baht                   33.990             35.80     +5.33
  Peso                   50.470             49.72     -1.49
  Rupiah                 13345.000          13470     +0.94
  Rupee                  64.730             67.92     +4.93
  Ringgit                4.293             4.4845     +4.47
  Yuan                   6.794             6.9467     +2.24
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.