EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Taiwan dollar slip; yuan inches up

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.110 113.25 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3805 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.530 30.509 -0.07 Korean won 1151.800 1150.5 -0.11 Baht 34.046 34.036 -0.03 Peso 50.590 50.6 +0.02 Rupiah 13362.000 13363 +0.01 Rupee 64.783 64.78 +0.00 Ringgit 4.296 4.295 -0.01 Yuan 6.798 6.8032 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.110 117.07 +3.50 Sing dlr 1.381 1.4490 +4.95 Taiwan dlr 30.530 32.279 +5.73 Korean won 1151.800 1207.70 +4.85 Baht 34.046 35.80 +5.15 Peso 50.590 49.72 -1.72 Rupiah 13362.000 13470 +0.81 Rupee 64.783 67.92 +4.84 Ringgit 4.296 4.4845 +4.40 Yuan 6.798 6.9467 +2.18 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)