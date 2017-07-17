FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Won, baht lead gains
July 17, 2017 / 1:59 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Won, baht lead gains

2 Min Read

    July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                                         
         0151 GMT                                      
  Currency                  Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                112.550              112.5     -0.04
  Sing dlr                 1.370               1.3711     +0.06
  Taiwan dlr               30.357              30.417     +0.20
  Korean won               1127.300            1133.3     +0.53
  Baht                     33.720               33.85     +0.39
  Peso                     50.620               50.65     +0.06
  Rupiah                   13312.000            13337     +0.19
  Rupee                    64.445               64.45     +0.00
  Ringgit                  4.286                4.291     +0.12
  Yuan                     6.766               6.7741     +0.13
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency                 Latest bid   End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen                112.550             117.07     +4.02
  Sing dlr                 1.370               1.4490     +5.74
  Taiwan dlr               30.357              32.279     +6.33
  Korean won               1127.300           1207.70     +7.13
  Baht                     33.720               35.80     +6.17
  Peso                     50.620               49.72     -1.78
  Rupiah                   13312.000            13470     +1.19
  Rupee                    64.445               67.92     +5.39
  Ringgit                  4.286               4.4845     +4.63
  Yuan                     6.766               6.9467     +2.68
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

