EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm as cautious Fed view boosts risk appetite

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy July 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher on increased risk appetite as investors tempered their expectations for a third interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year following weak U.S. economic data for June. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and soft domestic demand. The dollar index was up just 0.05 percent at 95.195, not far away from its 10-month trough hit on Friday. "While odds of balance sheet reduction in September seems to have increased, chances of another hike by year end seems to have come down, because of the lower than expected inflation. This is positive for Emerging Asian currencies." said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. "I think for now, the theme is hunt for yield in the EM markets". Fed funds futures imply around a 50-50 chance of another hike by December, and have less than two moves priced in for all of next year. Fed policymakers have pencilled in one more rise this year and a further four in 2018. China's economic data showing second-quarter gross domestic product grew at a faster pace than expected pace also lifted Asian currencies, even as analysts tip momentum to cool over the rest of the year as policymakers seek to reduce financial risks. China's yuan inched up after the central bank lifted its official guidance for the currency's midpoint to an 8-1/2-month high. Trade data from Singapore was also solid, with exports growing at double the expected pace last month, and helping the local dollar edge up to its highest since October last year. In Indonesia, data showed exports and imports contracted in June on a yearly basis for the first time in nine months, though the country still posted a trade surplus. The Indonesian rupiah was up nearly 0.2 percent against the dollar on the day. The broader risk-on mood also pushed the South Korean won up nearly half a percent. Analysts expect robust exports data for the first 20 days of July, due out on Thursday. Thomson Reuters data showed the volatilities of most of the Asian currencies have declined recently. The 3-month volatility of the Indonesian rupiah stood at 5.17 percent on Monday, compared to 9 percent at the start of the year, while the Indian rupee's volatility stood at 4.7 percent, much lower than 5.75 percent at the start of the year. Analysts said the scenario is perfect for carry trades. "Generally the high yielding ones like the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah will be preferred for carry trades," said Bank of Singapore's Sim. "They have seen a bit of a wobble over the last few weeks. Some of that wobble may start to settle down, given the growth is resilient globally and the central banks are quite cautious in tightening going forward." The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0559 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0559 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.640 112.5 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.369 1.3711 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.371 30.417 +0.15 Korean won 1128.400 1133.3 +0.43 Baht 33.700 33.85 +0.45 Peso 50.630 50.65 +0.04 Rupiah 13315.000 13337 +0.17 Rupee 64.353 64.45 +0.14 Ringgit 4.291 4.291 +0.01 Yuan 6.769 6.7741 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.640 117.07 +3.93 Sing dlr 1.369 1.4490 +5.82 Taiwan dlr 30.371 32.279 +6.28 Korean won 1128.400 1207.70 +7.03 Baht 33.700 35.80 +6.23 Peso 50.630 49.72 -1.80 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.353 67.92 +5.54 Ringgit 4.291 4.4845 +4.52 Yuan 6.769 6.9467 +2.62 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)