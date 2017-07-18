FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Baht, yuan, rupiah edge higher; peso sags
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
July 18, 2017 / 1:50 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Baht, yuan, rupiah edge higher; peso sags

2 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day                                       
    at   0141 GMT                                   
  Currency               Latest bid   Previous day      Pct
                                                       Move
  Japan yen            112.170              112.62    +0.40
  Sing dlr             1.368                1.3690    +0.07
  Taiwan dlr           30.425               30.419    -0.02
  Korean won           1127.800             1128.3    +0.04
  Baht                 33.560                33.67    +0.33
  Peso                 50.780                 50.7    -0.16
  Rupiah               13312.000             13325    +0.10
  Rupee                64.345                64.35    +0.00
  Ringgit              4.286                 4.286    +0.00
  Yuan                 6.762                6.7718    +0.14
                                                           
  Change so far in                                         
 2017                                               
  Currency             Latest bid    End 2016           Pct
                                                       Move
  Japan yen            112.170              117.07    +4.37
  Sing dlr             1.368                1.4490    +5.91
  Taiwan dlr           30.425               32.279    +6.09
  Korean won           1127.800            1207.70    +7.08
  Baht                 33.560                35.80    +6.67
  Peso                 50.780                49.72    -2.09
  Rupiah               13312.000             13470    +1.19
  Rupee                64.345                67.92    +5.56
  Ringgit              4.286                4.4845    +4.63
  Yuan                 6.762                6.9467    +2.73
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

