2 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Steady; Thai baht down
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Steady; Thai baht down

2 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                                        
    at 0145 GMT                                   
  Currency              Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen          112.110              112.06      -0.04
  Sing dlr           1.366                1.3662      -0.01
  Taiwan dlr         30.362               30.370      +0.03
  Korean won         1122.600             1123.1      +0.04
  Baht               33.630                33.59      -0.12
  Peso               50.740                50.77      +0.06
  Rupiah             13300.000             13308      +0.06
  Rupee              64.323                64.32      +0.00
  Ringgit            4.283                 4.284      +0.02
  Yuan               6.751                6.7478      -0.05
                                                           
  Change so far in                                         
 2017                                             
  Currency           Latest bid     End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen          112.110              117.07      +4.42
  Sing dlr           1.366                1.4490      +6.05
  Taiwan dlr         30.362               32.279      +6.31
  Korean won         1122.600            1207.70      +7.58
  Baht               33.630                35.80      +6.45
  Peso               50.740                49.72      -2.01
  Rupiah             13300.000             13470      +1.28
  Rupee              64.323                67.92      +5.59
  Ringgit            4.283                4.4845      +4.70
  Yuan               6.751                6.9467      +2.90
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

