EM ASIA FX-Steady; Thai baht down

July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 112.06 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3662 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.362 30.370 +0.03 Korean won 1122.600 1123.1 +0.04 Baht 33.630 33.59 -0.12 Peso 50.740 50.77 +0.06 Rupiah 13300.000 13308 +0.06 Rupee 64.323 64.32 +0.00 Ringgit 4.283 4.284 +0.02 Yuan 6.751 6.7478 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 117.07 +4.42 Sing dlr 1.366 1.4490 +6.05 Taiwan dlr 30.362 32.279 +6.31 Korean won 1122.600 1207.70 +7.58 Baht 33.630 35.80 +6.45 Peso 50.740 49.72 -2.01 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.323 67.92 +5.59 Ringgit 4.283 4.4845 +4.70 Yuan 6.751 6.9467 +2.90 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)