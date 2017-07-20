FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar sag; peso gains
July 20, 2017 / 1:43 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar sag; peso gains

2 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day                                            
    at   0137 GMT                                     
  Currency              Latest bid      Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen            111.860                111.95       +0.08
  Sing dlr             1.368                  1.3677       +0.00
  Taiwan dlr           30.439                 30.397       -0.14
  Korean won           1123.800               1120.6       -0.28
  Baht                 33.600                 33.604       +0.01
  Peso                 50.840                  50.94       +0.20
  Rupiah               13315.000               13317       +0.02
  Rupee                64.283                  64.28       +0.00
  Ringgit              4.285                  4.2845       -0.01
  Yuan                 6.759                  6.7526       -0.10
                                                                
  Change so far in                                              
 2017                                                 
  Currency             Latest bid   End 2016            Pct Move
  Japan yen            111.860                117.07       +4.66
  Sing dlr             1.368                  1.4490       +5.94
  Taiwan dlr           30.439                 32.279       +6.04
  Korean won           1123.800              1207.70       +7.47
  Baht                 33.600                  35.80       +6.55
  Peso                 50.840                  49.72       -2.20
  Rupiah               13315.000               13470       +1.16
  Rupee                64.283                  67.92       +5.66
  Ringgit              4.285                  4.4845       +4.66
  Yuan                 6.759                  6.9467       +2.78
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

