EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar sag; peso gains

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.860 111.95 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3677 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.439 30.397 -0.14 Korean won 1123.800 1120.6 -0.28 Baht 33.600 33.604 +0.01 Peso 50.840 50.94 +0.20 Rupiah 13315.000 13317 +0.02 Rupee 64.283 64.28 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.2845 -0.01 Yuan 6.759 6.7526 -0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.860 117.07 +4.66 Sing dlr 1.368 1.4490 +5.94 Taiwan dlr 30.439 32.279 +6.04 Korean won 1123.800 1207.70 +7.47 Baht 33.600 35.80 +6.55 Peso 50.840 49.72 -2.20 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.283 67.92 +5.66 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.759 6.9467 +2.78 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)