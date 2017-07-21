FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up on dollar weakness after ECB meeting
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
July 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up on dollar weakness after ECB meeting

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    July 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher on
Thursday after comments from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi pushed the euro up against the dollar with regional
foreign exchange following.
    Draghi said policymakers would discuss changing its
bond-buying programme in the autumn, which was interpreted as a
hawkish indication by markets. The Euro was last trading
at $1.1632, after climbing as high as $1.1659 on Thursday, its
loftiest peak since August 2015.
    The dollar index, which was on track for its second
successive weekly fall, was trading flat on the day at 94.3.
    "There are two things - the Euro rally post ECB meeting and 
the negative things coming out of the U.S. with President Donald
Trump and investigations into him being widened," said Sean
Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
(SEB). "That is making the dollar weaker and Asian currencies
stronger."
    The Thai baht led the Asian currencies' gains on
the day on the back of strong trade data for June. Thailand's
customs-cleared exports rose for a fourth straight month in
June, beating expectations.
    The Philippine peso was up about quarter of a
percent, with traders citing profit taking on the dollar's
recent rally against the currency. The peso hit an 11-year low
against the dollar this week.
    The South Korean won also edged up, on track for
its second successive weekly gain.
    China's yuan slipped despite its central bank
setting the yuan midpoint at 6.7415 per dollar, its
strongest level since Oct. 20.
    Most of the Asian currencies are positive so far this year,
led  by South Korean won, Singapore dollar and Thai baht
. Some analysts are bullish that their rally could be
sustained in the second half, with world economies improving.
    "I think the bigger driver now is the global environment is
better than before, with Europe stabilising as well," said SEB's
Yokota.
    "That would make Asian currencies strengthen in the second
half, because they are more export-oriented."
    
    INDONESIAN RUPIAH 
    The Indonesian rupiah was slightly higher on the day
at 13,320 per dollar. 
    Indonesia's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark
interest rate unchanged for a ninth straight policy meeting,
although it said the economy likely grew more slowly than
initially expected in the second quarter.
    Analysts said the central bank is unlikely to change its
policy rate for the rest of the year.
    "Three key indicators that we will continue to watch
include domestic inflation, IDR exchange rate, and capital
flows. Deterioration in any of the three factors will increase
the risk of earlier-than-expected monetary policy tightening in
Indonesia," said UOB in a report.
    "We are maintaining our end-3Q17 and end-4Q17 forecast for
USD/IDR at 13,500 and 13,600 respectively." 

    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0537 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
  Change on the day                                        
    at   0537 GMT                                
  Currency             Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen           111.910            111.89       -0.02
  Sing dlr            1.365              1.3662       +0.12
  Taiwan dlr          30.479             30.457       -0.07
  Korean won          1120.700           1125.5       +0.43
  Baht                33.500              33.67       +0.51
  Peso                50.765              50.88       +0.23
  Rupiah              13320.000           13332       +0.09
  Rupee               64.335              64.43       +0.15
  Ringgit             4.285                4.29       +0.12
  Yuan                6.765              6.7580       -0.10
                                                           
  Change so far in                                         
 2017                                            
  Currency            Latest bid   End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen           111.910            117.07       +4.61
  Sing dlr            1.365              1.4490       +6.19
  Taiwan dlr          30.479             32.279       +5.91
  Korean won          1120.700          1207.70       +7.76
  Baht                33.500              35.80       +6.87
  Peso                50.765              49.72       -2.06
  Rupiah              13320.000           13470       +1.13
  Rupee               64.335              67.92       +5.57
  Ringgit             4.285              4.4845       +4.66
  Yuan                6.765              6.9467       +2.69
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sam Holmes)

