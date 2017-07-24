EM ASIA FX-Yuan, baht edge up; Taiwan dollar, rupiah slip

July 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.870 111.1 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3621 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.458 30.451 -0.02 Korean won 1117.300 1118.2 +0.08 Baht 33.420 33.44 +0.06 Peso 50.690 50.71 +0.04 Rupiah 13315.000 13312 -0.02 Rupee 64.315 64.32 +0.00 Ringgit 4.282 4.282 +0.01 Yuan 6.760 6.7661 +0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.870 117.07 +5.59 Sing dlr 1.362 1.4490 +6.37 Taiwan dlr 30.458 32.279 +5.98 Korean won 1117.300 1207.70 +8.09 Baht 33.420 35.80 +7.12 Peso 50.690 49.72 -1.91 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.315 67.92 +5.61 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.74 Yuan 6.760 6.9467 +2.77 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)