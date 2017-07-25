FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Down; South Korean won, baht lead losses
#Company News
July 25, 2017 / 1:43 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Down; South Korean won, baht lead losses

2 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
    
 
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                             
 DOLLAR                                               
  Change on the day at                                          
        0137 GMT                                      
  Currency                Latest bid    Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.260              111.09       -0.15
  Sing dlr               1.362                1.3618       -0.02
  Taiwan dlr             30.380               30.359       -0.07
  Korean won             1118.000               1114       -0.36
  Baht                   33.460                33.39       -0.21
  Peso                   50.820               50.735       -0.17
  Rupiah                 13315.000             13308       -0.05
  Rupee                  64.340                64.34       +0.00
  Ringgit                4.280                 4.276       -0.09
  Yuan                   6.752                6.7502       -0.03
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016          Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.260              117.07       +5.22
  Sing dlr               1.362                1.4490       +6.38
  Taiwan dlr             30.380               32.279       +6.25
  Korean won             1118.000            1207.70       +8.02
  Baht                   33.460                35.80       +6.99
  Peso                   50.820                49.72       -2.16
  Rupiah                 13315.000             13470       +1.16
  Rupee                  64.340                67.92       +5.56
  Ringgit                4.280                4.4845       +4.78
  Yuan                   6.752                6.9467       +2.88
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

