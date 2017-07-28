FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Subdued; S.Korean won down
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 28, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Subdued; S.Korean won down

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.  
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                      
   Change on the day at                                         
         0136 GMT                                       
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                 111.080             111.22     +0.13
  Sing dlr                  1.359               1.3590     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr                30.278              30.252     -0.09
  Korean won                1117.800            1112.8     -0.45
  Peso                      50.560               50.56     +0.00
  Rupiah                    13322.000            13317     -0.04
  Rupee                     64.108               64.11      0.00
  Ringgit                   4.279                4.276     -0.07
  Yuan                      6.744               6.7409     -0.05
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                  Latest bid    End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                 111.080             117.07     +5.39
  Sing dlr                  1.359               1.4490     +6.61
  Taiwan dlr                30.278              32.279     +6.61
  Korean won                1117.800           1207.70     +8.04
  Peso                      50.560               49.72     -1.66
  Rupiah                    13322.000            13470     +1.11
  Rupee                     64.108               67.92     +5.95
  Ringgit                   4.279               4.4845     +4.80
  Yuan                      6.744               6.9467     +3.01
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.