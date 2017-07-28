FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge down; U.S. GDP data in focus
July 28, 2017 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge down; U.S. GDP data in focus

4 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    July 28 (Reuters) - Asian currencies stepped back from the
previous session's highs on Friday, as investors awaited second
quarter U.S. economic growth data due later in the day.
    Asian currencies had rallied on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's cautious inflation assessment sent the dollar
to 13-month lows and rekindled interest in emerging markets.
    Economists expect the world's largest economy to have grown
around 2.6 percent in the second quarter, from 1.4 percent in
the first quarter. A solid reading could underpin the dollar and
slow net portfolio inflows to Asian currencies.

    In Asia, the Korean won edged down against the
dollar after hitting four-month highs on Thursday. The won
stands to end the week slightly lower, after two weeks of gains.
    South Korean shares slid to a two-week low early on
Friday, on track for a weekly loss.
    "There's a bit of positive backwash for the USD from
overnight against G10 and EM FX, so regional pairs are reacting
in sympathy today," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. 
    "Plus, the net portfolio inflow story is not exactly
brimming with support for Asian currency strength in the near
term," he added. 
     The Indian rupee stepped back from a two-month
high against the dollar. The currency is on track to gain for
its third consecutive week.
    The Thai baht did not trade due to a national
holiday.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    China's yuan pulled away from a nine-month high
against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank fixed a
weaker mid-point and the dollar eased off multi-month lows.
    Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.7373 per dollar, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.7307, which was its strongest in nine months
and its biggest one-day rise in percentage terms since June 28.

    The yuan is still on track to gain for its third consecutive
week against the dollar. 
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0447 GMT.    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
   Change on the day at                                        
          0447 GMT                                     
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.060           111.22     +0.14
  Sing dlr                   1.361             1.3590     -0.15
  Taiwan dlr                 30.282            30.252     -0.10
  Korean won                 1121.500          1112.8     -0.78
  Peso                       50.630             50.56     -0.14
  Rupiah                     13330.000          13317     -0.10
  Rupee                      64.195             64.11     -0.14
  Ringgit                    4.279              4.276     -0.06
  Yuan                       6.748             6.7409     -0.11
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.060           117.07     +5.41
  Sing dlr                   1.361             1.4490     +6.46
  Taiwan dlr                 30.282            32.279     +6.59
  Korean won                 1121.500         1207.70     +7.69
  Peso                       50.630             49.72     -1.80
  Rupiah                     13330.000          13470     +1.05
  Rupee                      64.195             67.92     +5.80
  Ringgit                    4.279             4.4845     +4.81
  Yuan                       6.748             6.9467     +2.94
 
    


 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Twaronite & Shri Navaratnam)

