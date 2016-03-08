SINGAPORE, March 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.88 113.47 +0.52 Sing dlr 1.3826 1.3781 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 32.779 33.010 +0.70 Korean won 1205.40 1201.40 -0.33 Baht 35.44 35.42 -0.06 Peso 47.03 46.91 -0.26 Rupiah 13135.00 13085.00 -0.38 Rupee* 67.08 67.08 0.00 Ringgit 4.1030 4.0975 -0.13 Yuan 6.5068 6.5178 +0.17

Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.88 120.30 +6.57 Sing dlr 1.3826 1.4177 +2.54 Taiwan dlr 32.779 33.066 +0.88 Korean won 1205.40 1172.50 -2.73 Baht 35.44 36.00 +1.58 Peso 47.03 47.06 +0.06 Rupiah 13135.00 13785.00 +4.95 Rupee 67.08 66.15 -1.39 Ringgit 4.1030 4.2935 +4.64 Yuan 6.5068 6.4936 -0.20

------------------------------------------------ *Rupee's close is from March 4. Markets in India were closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)