SINGAPORE, March 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0158 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.51 112.63 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3872 1.3848 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.876 33.062 +0.57 Korean won 1212.67 1206.70 -0.49 Baht 35.36 35.42 +0.17 Peso 46.99 46.96 -0.06 Rupiah* 13138.00 13138.00 +0.00 Rupee 67.35 67.35 -0.00 Ringgit 4.1350 4.1075 -0.67 Yuan 6.5149 6.5046 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.51 120.30 +6.92 Sing dlr 1.3872 1.4177 +2.20 Taiwan dlr 32.876 33.066 +0.58 Korean won 1212.67 1172.50 -3.31 Baht 35.36 36.00 +1.81 Peso 46.99 47.06 +0.16 Rupiah 13138.00 13785.00 +4.92 Rupee 67.35 66.15 -1.78 Ringgit 4.1350 4.2935 +3.83 Yuan 6.5149 6.4936 -0.33 *Indonesia's markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)