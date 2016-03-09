(Adds text, updates prices) * China slowdown concerns weigh on Asian currencies * Ringgit slips in wake of previous drop in oil prices * Malaysia c.bank expected to keep key interest rate steady By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 9 The South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit fell against the dollar on Wednesday as renewed worries about a slowdown in China and oil's retreat from the previous day's highs weighed on riskier assets. After having risen broadly last week amid signs of inflows into emerging markets, Asian currencies have lost some steam in the past few days. "Asian currencies have been undergoing quite a sharp rally in recent sessions, and I think we're probably seeing a bit of profit-taking at the moment," said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia FX and rates strategy for Barclays in Singapore. The South Korean won edged lower, with pressure seeming to come partially from renewed concerns about the economic slowdown in China, South Korea's largest export market. Data on Tuesday had shown that China's February trade performance was far worse than economists had expected, with exports tumbling the most in over six years, and imports continuing to slump. The Malaysian ringgit pulled away from 6-1/2 month highs set earlier in the week, coming under pressure after global oil prices fell the previous day. Brent crude was last up 0.6 percent, after falling 2.9 percent on Tuesday. Analysts are cautious on the outlook for Asian currencies, given the risk that the dollar could see renewed strength if market expectations increase for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the next few months. At its policy meeting next week, the Fed might lay the groundwork for an interest rate rise "maybe in April or June" in the wake of a recent pick-up in U.S. inflation measures, said Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank. If that turns out to be the case, U.S. yields could rise and give the dollar a lift against Asian currencies, he added. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit was last bid at 4.1200, down from a peak of 4.0700 touched on Tuesday, the ringgit's highest level since mid-August 2015. Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at its policy decision later on Wednesday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is seen likely to maintain the overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent. Wednesday's meeting will be the last for Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who retires on April 30 after 16 years at the helm, and the market's focus is on who will be named as her successor. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.52 112.63 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3852 1.3848 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.935 33.062 +0.39 Korean won 1213.42 1206.70 -0.55 Baht 35.34 35.42 +0.23 Peso 46.87 46.96 +0.18 Rupiah* 13138.00 13138.00 +0.00 Rupee 67.36 67.35 -0.01 Ringgit 4.1200 4.1075 -0.30 Yuan 6.5149 6.5046 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.52 120.30 +6.91 Sing dlr 1.3852 1.4177 +2.35 Taiwan dlr 32.935 33.066 +0.40 Korean won 1213.42 1172.50 -3.37 Baht 35.34 36.00 +1.87 Peso 46.87 47.06 +0.41 Rupiah 13138.00 13785.00 +4.92 Rupee 67.36 66.15 -1.79 Ringgit 4.1200 4.2935 +4.21 Yuan 6.5149 6.4936 -0.33 ------------------------------------------------ *Indonesia's markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Dahee Kim in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)