(Adds text, updates prices) * Asian currencies mostly edge higher vs dollar * Won rises after c.bank keeps interest rates steady * Focus on ECB policy decision, effect on risk sentiment By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 10 The won led broad gains in Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday, after South Korea's central bank kept interest rates on hold and hinted it was in no hurry to ease policy. The Malaysian ringgit edged higher, finding support as U.S. crude oil prices hovered near a three-month high. Recent gains in global oil prices have reduced concern about Malaysia's shrinking gas and oil revenue. The Thai baht inched higher amid talk of bond-related inflows. Dollar-buying by domestic players helped temper the baht's gains. The won advanced after South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent and its chief suggested he was not ready to ease policy soon. While most analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would hold interest rates steady on Thursday, a minority had projected a rate cut. The next focus for financial markets is the European Central Bank's policy decision due later on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5 trillion euro ($1.65 trillion) asset-buying scheme. "The key is whether the ECB's decision will underpin (risk) sentiment," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore, adding that improved risk sentiment has been the main driver of recent moves in Asian currencies. THAI BAHT In a positive technical signal, the baht has recently risen beyond the 200-day moving average against the dollar. The baht is nearing its mid-February peak of 35.23 against the greenback. A rise beyond that level would take the baht to its highest level since mid-October. Market participants will probably become wary of chasing the baht higher as it nears the 35.00 level, said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's Ino. Thai authorities probably would not welcome the baht becoming too strong, Ino said. This is especially so, given the baht's recent rise from a near two-year low against the Japanese yen, he said. If the baht rises further against the dollar, that will probably lead to an appreciation of its trade-weighted exchange rate, Ino said. Against the yen, the baht is now at 3.2224 yen up from its late-February low of 3.1092, the baht's lowest level versus the yen since June 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0546 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.74 113.30 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.3812 1.3830 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.946 33.225 +0.85 Korean won 1203.10 1216.20 +1.09 Baht 35.27 35.31 +0.11 Peso 46.74 46.86 +0.26 Rupiah 13075.00 13138.00 +0.48 Rupee 67.08 67.20 +0.18 Ringgit 4.1150 4.1300 +0.36 Yuan 6.5157 6.5130 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.74 120.30 +5.77 Sing dlr 1.3812 1.4177 +2.64 Taiwan dlr 32.946 33.066 +0.36 Korean won 1203.10 1172.50 -2.54 Baht 35.27 36.00 +2.07 Peso 46.74 47.06 +0.68 Rupiah 13075.00 13785.00 +5.43 Rupee 67.08 66.15 -1.39 Ringgit 4.1150 4.2935 +4.34 Yuan 6.5157 6.4936 -0.34 *Rupiah's close is from March 8. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Additional reporting by Dahee Kim in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)