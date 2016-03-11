(Adds text, updates prices) * Yuan hits highest level since December * China c.bank sets yuan midpoint at strongest level in 2016 * Baht hits highest level since August 2015 * Asian currencies rise broadly vs dollar By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 11 Asian currencies rose on Friday, drawing strength as the yuan hit its highest level against the dollar so far in 2016, after the Chinese central bank set a strong daily fixing rate for the yuan. China's yuan rose to as high as 6.4866 versus the dollar in onshore trade, its strongest level since late December. Prior to the Chinese market open, the People's Bank of China set its official yuan/dollar midpoint rate at 6.4905 per dollar, its strongest fixing in 2016, helping to improve sentiment towards the Chinese currency, traders said. The yuan's gains also came after the euro climbed against the dollar on Thursday, when the European Central Bank roiled markets by suggesting it was done cutting interest rates for now. Asian currencies rose broadly versus the dollar, with the Thai baht touching a high of 35.070, its strongest level since August 2015. The Indian rupee touched a high of 66.9425 versus the dollar, its strongest level in about two months. RUPIAH AND RINGGIT The Indonesian rupiah held steady versus the dollar, taking a breather in the wake of its rise to a 10-month high earlier this week. Indonesia's central bank is watching the exchange rate policies of China and Japan in case they lead to a currency war, but it will not be sucked into any competitive devaluations of the rupiah, its deputy governor said on Friday. He also said the ECB's latest move will bring capital inflows to emerging markets in Asia, including Indonesia. The Malaysian ringgit edged higher, but remained below a 6-1/2 month high touched this week. A scaling back of market expectations regarding the possible pace of U.S. monetary tightening, and an easing in worries about a sharp deterioration in China's economy and the risk of a steep one-off devaluation in the yuan, have helped give a lift to the rupiah and ringgit recently, analysts say. While the rupiah and ringgit could rise further in the near term, they will probably reverse some of their gains toward the middle of 2016 and in the second half, said Joey Chew, Asia FX strategist for HSBC in Hong Kong. "The recent price action is in some way justified but probably overdone," Chew said, adding that global growth is likely to stay sluggish, policy options are running low and uncertainty over China is still high. "I think markets will swing between optimism and pessimism for some time yet," Chew added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0641 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.51 113.22 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.3748 1.3805 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 32.801 33.080 +0.85 Korean won 1193.56 1203.50 +0.83 Baht 35.09 35.25 +0.44 Peso 46.64 46.70 +0.14 Rupiah 13070.00 13070.00 +0.00 Rupee 67.08 67.06 -0.03 Ringgit 4.0850 4.0990 +0.34 Yuan 6.4927 6.5075 +0.23 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.51 120.30 +5.98 Sing dlr 1.3748 1.4177 +3.12 Taiwan dlr 32.801 33.066 +0.81 Korean won 1193.56 1172.50 -1.76 Baht 35.09 36.00 +2.59 Peso 46.64 47.06 +0.91 Rupiah 13070.00 13785.00 +5.47 Rupee 67.08 66.15 -1.39 Ringgit 4.0850 4.2935 +5.10 Yuan 6.4927 6.4936 +0.01 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin and Brenda Guo in Shanghai; Editing by Eric Meijer)