* PBOC fixes yuan midpoint at lowest in more than 5 years * Won hit; MSCI decision on China inclusion in EM index eyed * Ringgit down on stock outflows; bond prices fall * Rupiah slides on low bond prices, month-end corp dlr bids (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 30 Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered expectations of an near-term U.S. interest rate hike. China's yuan fell to its weakest in more than four months as the central bank set its daily guidance rate at the lowest since February 2011. The South Korean won underperformed regional currencies on speculation that some components of foreign equity funds may move to China if benchmark provider MSCI includes Chinese stocks in its emerging market index. The Malaysian ringgit fell on equity outflows, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped with most Indonesian government bond prices lower.. Yellen on Friday said the Fed should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, adding to prospects of a rate increase in June or July. On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer hike from the U.S. central bank, although he did not specify a date for the policy move. "There will be some catch-up for USD/Asia after the USD lift in New York on Friday," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji, however, saw limited losses in emerging Asian currencies, saying Yellen was no more hawkish than her colleagues. "It is hard to envisage such 'urgency' in resuming the tightening path would end this year with only one rate hike. A year of halves for the USD should warrant a more bearish outlook for the regional currencies than previously pencilled." WON The won lost 1.1 percent to 1,192.1 per dollar, the weakest since May 24 when the South Korean currency hit an over two-month low. The MSCI will decide in mid-June whether to add Chinese shares to its emerging market benchmark, a move which could direct large amount of capital into China's stock markets. Two stock exchanges in the mainland announced rules on Friday on share trading suspensions, saying listed firms should prevent excessively long suspensions, removing one potential roadblock to the inclusion. Traders and analysts in South Korea's currency and stock markets said the inclusion could spur some foreign investors to sell Seoul equities to buy more Chinese shares. Some currency traders suspected that some offshore funds have already prepared for the decision by selling the won. "If the inclusion materialises, the exchange rate may rise above 1,200," said Jae-yong Soh, Economist, Hana Financial Investment in Seoul, referring to the dollar/won level. Still, the won found support for now from exporters' demand for month-end settlements. RINGGIT The ringgit slid with foreign investors being net sellers in Malaysia's stock market for five consecutive weeks. Foreign investors unloaded a combined net $973.4 million worth of Kuala Lumpur shares during those weeks, data from the research arm of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance showed. Malaysia's government bond prices also fell, adding to pressure on the ringgit, with the 10-year debt yield at 3.923 percent, its highest since April 29. "MGS (Malaysian Government Securities) yields rose on the back of Yellen and other FOMC members' hawkish-biased comments, as well as more supply in the local MGS market," said Winson Phoon, a fixed income analyst for Maybank Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "I expect additional correction with the 10-year MGS yield heading toward the 4 percent handle by end-Q2 2016." Malaysia sold a combined 8.0 billion ringgit ($2.0 billion) in government bonds this week and last week. RUPIAH The rupiah matched its weakness in most non-deliverable forwards with Indonesia seen staying highly vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, given foreigners' large bond holdings. The Indonesian currency came under further pressure from expected month-end demand from local corporates. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,641, weaker than the previous 13,575. Caution increased over possible intervention by the central bank to stem rupiah weakness, limiting the currency's downside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.14 110.38 -0.68 Sing dlr 1.3826 1.3798 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.604 32.528 -0.23 Korean won 1191.30 1179.30 -1.01 Baht 35.76 35.64 -0.32 Peso 46.770 46.635 -0.29 Rupiah 13635 13581 -0.40 Rupee 67.34 67.03 -0.45 Ringgit 4.1100 4.0810 -0.71 Yuan 6.5803 6.5650 -0.23 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.14 120.30 +8.24 Sing dlr 1.3826 1.4177 +2.54 Taiwan dlr 32.604 33.066 +1.42 Korean won 1191.30 1172.50 -1.58 Baht 35.76 36.00 +0.68 Peso 46.77 47.06 +0.62 Rupiah 13635 13785 +1.10 Rupee 67.34 66.15 -1.76 Ringgit 4.1100 4.2935 +4.46 Yuan 6.5803 6.4936 -1.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)