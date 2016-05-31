BRIEF-India's Ortel Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.03 111.11 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3789 1.3817 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.626 32.680 +0.17 Korean won 1189.90 1191.80 +0.16 Baht 35.73 35.75 +0.04 Peso 46.680 46.750 +0.15 Rupiah 13610 13640 +0.22 Rupee 67.16 67.16 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1070 4.1170 +0.24 Yuan 6.5803 6.5815 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.03 120.30 +8.35 Sing dlr 1.3789 1.4177 +2.81 Taiwan dlr 32.626 33.066 +1.35 Korean won 1189.90 1172.50 -1.46 Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76 Peso 46.68 47.06 +0.81 Rupiah 13610 13785 +1.29 Rupee 67.16 66.15 -1.50 Ringgit 4.1070 4.2935 +4.54 Yuan 6.5803 6.4936 -1.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
KABUL, May 19 A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.