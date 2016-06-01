June 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.68 110.72 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3766 1.3772 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.601 32.630 +0.09 Korean won 1188.50 1191.70 +0.27 Baht 35.70 35.70 +0.00 Peso 46.650 46.755 +0.23 Rupiah 13665 13655 -0.07 Rupee 67.26 67.26 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1120 4.1290 +0.41 Yuan 6.5840 6.5783 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.68 120.30 +8.69 Sing dlr 1.3766 1.4177 +2.99 Taiwan dlr 32.601 33.066 +1.43 Korean won 1188.50 1172.50 -1.35 Baht 35.70 36.00 +0.84 Peso 46.65 47.06 +0.88 Rupiah 13665 13785 +0.88 Rupee 67.26 66.15 -1.65 Ringgit 4.1120 4.2935 +4.41 Yuan 6.5840 6.4936 -1.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)