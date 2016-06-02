June 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 109.53 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.3755 1.3772 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.593 32.622 +0.09 Korean won 1191.70 1193.00 +0.11 Baht 35.66 35.65 -0.03 Peso 46.550 46.640 +0.19 Rupiah 13690 13655 -0.26 Rupee 67.45 67.45 0.00 Ringgit 4.1530 4.1445 -0.20 Yuan 6.5801 6.5805 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 120.30 +10.39 Sing dlr 1.3755 1.4177 +3.07 Taiwan dlr 32.593 33.066 +1.45 Korean won 1191.70 1172.50 -1.61 Baht 35.66 36.00 +0.95 Peso 46.55 47.06 +1.10 Rupiah 13690 13785 +0.69 Rupee 67.45 66.15 -1.92 Ringgit 4.1530 4.2935 +3.38 Yuan 6.5801 6.4936 -1.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)