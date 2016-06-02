* S&P keeps Indonesia rating, defying upgrade hopes
* Foreigners buy Indonesia bonds, local names sell - traders
* Won leads Asia FX gains on S.Korea exporters' demand
* Ringgit hits 3-mth low; risk to weaken to 4.1843/dlr seen
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 2 The Indonesian rupiah
recovered after falling to a four-month low on Thursday, hit
after Standard & Poor's denied the country a coveted investment
grade status, although the decision did not significantly deter
appetite for local bonds.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose on the dollar's
broad weakness with the Japanese yen jumping after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe announced a delay in a sales tax hike by two
and a half years, sparking safehaven flows to the Japanese
currency on concerns about the effectiveness of Abe's economic
policies.
The rupiah earlier slid 0.3 percent to 13,698 per
dollar, its weakest since Feb. 9, before briefly ticking up in
the afternoon.
S&P on Wednesday said a low per capita gross domestic
product and worsening corporate credit quality cast a shadow
over its sovereign credit profile. It affirmed Indonesia's
rating at one notch below the investment grade with a "positive"
outlook.
"The impact of this rating decision should be temporary as
we still expect a few positive catalysts in the bond market,"
said Suhardi Tanujaya, senior investment manager for Aberdeen
Asset Management in Jakarta.
"The tax amnesty bill would have a bigger impact on IDR
currency and bond market... We are quite optimistic that the
parliament will pass this bill."
Indonesia's government plans to offer low rates for
taxpayers who declare untaxed assets at home and abroad, which
the finance minister estimates will boost Indonesia's tax
revenue by an additional 165 trillion rupiah ($12.1 billion).
The programme faces another delay as lawmakers still need to
agree on tariffs, two parliamentary members said last week.
Tanujaya said the implementation of an interest rate
corridor from August and possible elimination of the withholding
tax on local currency government bonds also provide "good
support" to the market.
BOND PRICES UP
Reflecting such views, most Indonesian government bond
prices rose on Thursday. Foreign investors bought
them on dips, overwhelming "panic selling" from local investors,
traders said.
Some investors had expected S&P to upgrade the country's
sovereign rating in its latest review as the firm is the only
major rating agency that has not given Indonesia an investment
grade.
Indonesia's bonds are also likely to find support from
appetite for high yields, especially once the U.S. Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike materialises, analysts said. The
country's debts provide one of highest returns in Asia with the
10-year yield at 7.85 percent.
"The IDR-denominated bond's attractiveness is its high-yield
and markets hope for more monetary policy easing," said Qi Gao,
an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong
Kong. "If the Fed's tightening concerns fade, we could see
foreigners buying local bonds."
Last week, Indonesia's central bank governor said Bank
Indonesia may ease monetary policy again in June to stoke a
slowing economy.
MOST ASIA FX UP
Most emerging Asian currencies rose as the dollar slid
against a basket of six major currencies. In addition to the
yen's strength, the greenback came under pressure from some
uncertainties over an imminent Fed rate hike.
South Korea's won led regional appreciation as
local exporters sought the currency for their settlements.
The Malaysian ringgit failed to join the move,
hitting a three-month low, as weak crude prices underscored the
country's falling oil and gas revenues.
The ringgit fell as much as 0.7 percent to 4.1720 per
dollar, its weakest reading since March 1.
"Our cyclical driver for the MYR remains negative against
the USD. In short, the fundamental outlook for the MYR remains
challenging," said Heng Koon How, a senior currency Strategist
for Credit Suisse Private Banking Asia Pacific, in a note.
As the ringgit weakened past 4.1600, the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to
April, the momentum on the current depreciation hints of a test
of a 200-day moving average at 4.1843 fairly soon, analysts
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.20 109.53 +0.30
Sing dlr 1.3753 1.3772 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 32.610 32.622 +0.04
Korean won 1186.61 1193.00 +0.54
Baht 35.59 35.65 +0.17
Peso 46.555 46.640 +0.18
Rupiah 13660 13655 -0.04
Rupee 67.25 67.45 +0.29
Ringgit 4.1610 4.1445 -0.40
Yuan 6.5803 6.5805 +0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.20 120.30 +10.16
Sing dlr 1.3753 1.4177 +3.08
Taiwan dlr 32.610 33.066 +1.40
Korean won 1186.61 1172.50 -1.19
Baht 35.59 36.00 +1.15
Peso 46.56 47.06 +1.08
Rupiah 13660 13785 +0.92
Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64
Ringgit 4.1610 4.2935 +3.18
Yuan 6.5803 6.4936 -1.32
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in
SYDNEY; Editing by Sam Holmes)