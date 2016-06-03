June 3 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.04 108.88 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.3759 1.3759 -0.00
Taiwan dlr 32.605 32.612 +0.02
Korean won 1189.05 1186.60 -0.21
Baht 35.54 35.60 +0.17
Peso 46.490 46.530 +0.09
Rupiah 13615 13645 +0.22
Rupee 67.29 67.29 +0.00
Ringgit 4.1480 4.1495 +0.04
Yuan 6.5880 6.5821 -0.09
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.04 120.30 +10.33
Sing dlr 1.3759 1.4177 +3.04
Taiwan dlr 32.605 33.066 +1.41
Korean won 1189.05 1172.50 -1.39
Baht 35.54 36.00 +1.29
Peso 46.49 47.06 +1.23
Rupiah 13615 13785 +1.25
Rupee 67.29 66.15 -1.69
Ringgit 4.1480 4.2935 +3.51
Yuan 6.5880 6.4936 -1.43
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)