* Yuan to fall for fifth week, more weakness seen * Ringgit leads weekly Asia FX losses; Malaysia bonds fall * Won slides ahead of S.Korea c.bank rate meeting next week (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 3 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday, recovering some of their weekly losses, while investors stayed cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon. The rupiah and baht were up as most Indonesian and Thai government bond prices rose. China's yuan, however, slipped on rising expectations of more weakness. The renminbi may weaken 2.5 percent over the coming year due to the dollar's strength and a slowing economy, a Reuters poll showed. Trading in emerging Asian currencies was subdued as investors awaited U.S. employment data for May due at 1230 GMT. U.S. employers were forecast to have added 164,000 jobs last month with average wage earnings seen up 0.2 percent, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The data will be followed by a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday, the last chance for the U.S. central bank to communicate with markets before it begins a blackout period ahead of its policy meeting on June 14-15. Yellen said last week the Fed should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, adding to prospects of a rate increase in June or July. Currently, U.S. money market futures are pricing in only about 20 percent chance of a hike in June and 60 percent by July. "The dollar is unlikely to rise further as June hike chance will not increase unless we see a really strong number like 200,000. We also need to check Yellen's stance," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Asian currencies, however, may stay weaker as sluggish regional economies will warrant interest rate cuts across Asia." Most emerging Asian currencies were already set to post losses for the week. WEEKLY LOSSES The ringgit has lost 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this week on equity outflows and as most Malaysian government bond prices fell. Given bearish views on the ringgit, foreign bond investors, especially long-term funds, could raise currency hedging to protect profits from the currency's depreciation, analysts said. "Lots of negatives on the ringgit are lining up. That may increase real money hedging bond positions," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore. South Korea's won has slid 0.5 percent throughout this week on sustained expectations of an interest rate cut in the near term. The Bank of Korea holds a monetary policy meeting on June 9. The won came under further pressure from speculation that some foreign investors could move to China if benchmark provider MSCI includes Chinese stocks in its emerging market index. The yuan was on course for a fifth straight weekly loss, having slipped 0.3 percent so far this week. China's central bank set its daily guidance rates at five-year lows earlier this week. Tepid manufacturing and service sector surveys indicated the world's second-largest economy was losing recovery momentum. The Indian rupee has slumped 0.2 percent so far this week. On Wednesday, the rupee hit a one-week low on a local media report that Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan did not want to remain at the central bank, citing unidentified sources. The rupiah has eased 0.1 percent so far this week. Standard & Poor's defied some hopes for an upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating to investment grade, but the impact was transient. Foreign investors bought domestic bonds on dips, hoping the country's lawmakers will pass a tax amnesty bill, which is expected to improve its fiscal account. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.61 108.88 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.3753 1.3759 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.604 32.612 +0.02 Korean won 1185.60 1186.60 +0.08 Baht 35.56 35.60 +0.11 Peso 46.520 46.530 +0.02 Rupiah 13593 13645 +0.38 Rupee 67.18 67.29 +0.16 Ringgit 4.1450 4.1495 +0.11 Yuan 6.5846 6.5821 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.61 120.30 +10.76 Sing dlr 1.3753 1.4177 +3.08 Taiwan dlr 32.604 33.066 +1.42 Korean won 1185.60 1172.50 -1.10 Baht 35.56 36.00 +1.24 Peso 46.52 47.06 +1.16 Rupiah 13593 13785 +1.41 Rupee 67.18 66.15 -1.53 Ringgit 4.1450 4.2935 +3.58 Yuan 6.5846 6.4936 -1.38 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)