June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.70 106.55 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3621 1.3563 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 32.395 32.506 +0.34 *Korean won 1183.60 1183.60 0.00 Baht 35.40 35.62 +0.62 Peso 46.265 46.465 +0.43 Rupiah 13480 13590 +0.82 Rupee 67.25 67.25 0.00 Ringgit 4.1000 4.1455 +1.11 Yuan 6.5550 6.5515 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.70 120.30 +12.75 Sing dlr 1.3621 1.4177 +4.08 Taiwan dlr 32.395 33.066 +2.07 Korean won 1183.60 1172.50 -0.94 Baht 35.40 36.00 +1.69 Peso 46.27 47.06 +1.72 Rupiah 13480 13785 +2.26 Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64 Ringgit 4.1000 4.2935 +4.72 Yuan 6.5550 6.4936 -0.94 * South Korea's financial markets are closed to mark the Memorial Day. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)