BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
June 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.48 107.57 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3567 1.3556 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.362 32.402 +0.12 Korean won 1164.70 1183.60 +1.62 Baht 35.28 35.28 0.00 Peso 46.200 46.225 +0.05 Rupiah 13360 13375 +0.11 Rupee 66.96 66.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.0860 4.0985 +0.31 Yuan 6.5655 6.5642 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.48 120.30 +11.93 Sing dlr 1.3567 1.4177 +4.50 Taiwan dlr 32.362 33.066 +2.18 Korean won 1164.70 1172.50 +0.67 Baht 35.28 36.00 +2.04 Peso 46.20 47.06 +1.86 Rupiah 13360 13785 +3.18 Rupee 66.96 66.15 -1.21 Ringgit 4.0860 4.2935 +5.08 Yuan 6.5655 6.4936 -1.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---