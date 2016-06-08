June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.84 107.37 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.3533 1.3513 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.213 32.339 +0.39 Korean won 1158.00 1162.70 +0.41 Baht 35.21 35.23 +0.06 Peso 46.070 46.110 +0.09 Rupiah 13243 13265 +0.17 Rupee 66.77 66.77 0.00 Ringgit 4.0650 4.0580 -0.17 Yuan 6.5717 6.5710 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.84 120.30 +12.60 Sing dlr 1.3533 1.4177 +4.76 Taiwan dlr 32.213 33.066 +2.65 Korean won 1158.00 1172.50 +1.25 Baht 35.21 36.00 +2.24 Peso 46.07 47.06 +2.15 Rupiah 13243 13785 +4.09 Rupee 66.77 66.15 -0.93 Ringgit 4.0650 4.2935 +5.62 Yuan 6.5717 6.4936 -1.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)