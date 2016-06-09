June 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.62 106.98 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3471 -0.10 *Taiwan dlr 32.225 32.225 0.00 Korean won 1159.10 1156.60 -0.22 Baht 35.11 35.21 +0.28 Peso 45.960 46.010 +0.11 Rupiah 13245 13260 +0.11 Rupee 66.65 66.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.0400 4.0615 +0.53 *Yuan 6.5603 6.5603 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.62 120.30 +12.83 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.4177 +5.14 Taiwan dlr 32.225 33.066 +2.61 Korean won 1159.10 1172.50 +1.16 Baht 35.11 36.00 +2.53 Peso 45.96 47.06 +2.39 Rupiah 13245 13785 +4.08 Rupee 66.65 66.15 -0.74 Ringgit 4.0400 4.2935 +6.27 Yuan 6.5603 6.4936 -1.02 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)