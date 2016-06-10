* Won down; BOK chief says keep policy accommodative
* Solid U.S. dollar also weighs on Asia FX
* Rupiah leads weekly Asia FX gains on capital inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 10 Most emerging Asian
currencies eased on Friday to give up some of their weekly gains
as caution grew ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting and the Brexit vote.
South Korea's won fell in subdued trading as the
central bank governor said the Bank of Korea plans to keep
monetary policy accommodative, a day after it cut its policy
interest rate to a record low.
The Malaysian ringgit tracked lower oil prices
overnight, while the Indonesian rupiah slid on lower
government bond prices.
Regional stocks retreated as investors shunned risky assets
amid concerns about a UK referendum on June 23 that could push
Britain out of the European Union.
The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of six
major currencies as data on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week, indicating sustained strength in the labour market
despite a sharp slowdown in May.
The solid weekly data is unlikely to boost expectations for
a Fed rate hike at its two-day policy meeting starting from
Tuesday, but the indicator is strong enough to unwind some of
the bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies, analysts and
traders said.
"Even though the Fed is not likely to hike next week, the
market may stay cautious on its stance," said Qi Gao, an
emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore.
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this week
as a surprisingly weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls number for May
erased prospects of an imminent U.S. interest rate increase.
Regional currencies found further support as
better-than-expected Chinese imports in May added to some hopes
of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
WEEKLY GAINS
The rupiah led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies
with a 2.1 percent jump against the dollar so far this week.
That would be the largest weekly appreciation since early
October, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Waning views on U.S. tightening led investors to seek higher
yields and the rupiah was a main beneficiary as Indonesia offers
one of the highest returns in the region.
The ringgit has risen 1.9 percent so far as crude prices hit
2016 highs earlier this week, easing concerns over Malaysia's
falling oil and gas revenues.
The won has advanced 1.7 percent this week as investors
unwound some bearish bets on the regional laggard due to the
dollar's weakness, offsetting the impact of a surprise interest
rate cut by the Bank of Korea to a record low of 1.25 percent on
Thursday.
Taiwan's dollar rose 1.2 percent in the
holiday-shortened week as foreign investors continued to buy
local stocks. Financial markets were closed on Thursday
and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival.
The Thai baht has gained 1.0 percent so far this
week on stock and bond inflows.
India's rupee has appreciated 0.6 percent, while
the Philippine peso has gained 0.7 percent this week.
"Given the recent strength, Asian currencies are likely to
see some corrections," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst
at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"But it looks risky to short Asia FX as they may rally again
once the Fed keeps rates on hold and Brexit does not
materialise."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 106.99 107.14 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3546 1.3530 -0.12
*Taiwan dlr 32.225 32.225 0.00
Korean won 1163.95 1156.00 -0.68
Baht 35.25 35.22 -0.09
Peso 46.130 46.060 -0.15
Rupiah 13310 13260 -0.38
Rupee 66.87 66.71 -0.23
Ringgit 4.0680 4.0475 -0.50
*Yuan 6.5603 6.5603 0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 106.99 120.30 +12.44
Sing dlr 1.3546 1.4177 +4.66
Taiwan dlr 32.225 33.066 +2.61
Korean won 1163.95 1172.50 +0.73
Baht 35.25 36.00 +2.13
Peso 46.13 47.06 +2.02
Rupiah 13310 13785 +3.57
Rupee 66.87 66.15 -1.07
Ringgit 4.0680 4.2935 +5.54
Yuan 6.5603 6.4936 -1.02
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for
holidays.
