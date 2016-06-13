June 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.26 106.96 +0.66 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.3600 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.417 32.225 -0.59 Korean won 1172.50 1165.50 -0.60 Baht 35.27 35.24 -0.09 Peso 46.170 46.130 -0.09 Rupiah 13330 13295 -0.26 Rupee 66.76 66.76 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1015 4.0730 -0.69 Yuan 6.5839 6.5603 -0.36 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.26 120.30 +13.21 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.4177 +4.15 Taiwan dlr 32.417 33.066 +2.00 Korean won 1172.50 1172.50 +0.00 Baht 35.27 36.00 +2.07 Peso 46.17 47.06 +1.93 Rupiah 13330 13785 +3.41 Rupee 66.76 66.15 -0.91 Ringgit 4.1015 4.2935 +4.68 Yuan 6.5839 6.4936 -1.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)