June 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.07 106.25 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.3536 1.3554 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.395 32.435 +0.12 Korean won 1173.39 1173.40 +0.00 Baht 35.21 35.19 -0.06 Peso 46.110 46.080 -0.07 Rupiah 13270 13277 +0.05 Rupee 67.13 67.13 0.00 Ringgit 4.0815 4.0915 +0.25 Yuan 6.5843 6.5842 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.07 120.30 +13.42 Sing dlr 1.3536 1.4177 +4.74 Taiwan dlr 32.395 33.066 +2.07 Korean won 1173.39 1172.50 -0.08 Baht 35.21 36.00 +2.24 Peso 46.11 47.06 +2.06 Rupiah 13270 13785 +3.88 Rupee 67.13 66.15 -1.46 Ringgit 4.0815 4.2935 +5.19 Yuan 6.5843 6.4936 -1.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)