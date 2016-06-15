* China's c.bank sets yuan midpoint at lowest since Jan 2011 * Won near 2-week low; S.Korea exporters limit downside * Rupiah over 1-week trough on lower bond prices; c.bank eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 15 Most emerging Asian currencies slumped on Wednesday, as growing Brexit fears dampened risk appetite while investors were awaiting clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the timing of the next interest rate increase. The yuan hit a more than five-year low after China's central bank set its daily guidance rate at its weakest since January 2011. The renminbi turned firmer later and helped regional peers recover some losses, as traders adjusted bearish bets ahead of the Fed's policy decision. South Korea's won fell to a near two-week trough, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped to its weakest in more than a week. More investors shunned riskier assets as latest polls suggest a higher chance of Britain exiting the European Union at a June 23 referendum. "Asia FX is being cautious in fears of Brexit as polls continue to swing in favour of the 'Leave EU' camp," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "I don't think the risks have fully priced in. Asia FX will stay even softer on uncertainty if it happens," Wong said, adding his house view remains for the UK to stay in the EU. The immediate focus was the Fed's monetary policy decision later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to stay pat this week, but investors were keeping an eye on any signal for when the Fed will raise interest rates again. Maybank's Wong said emerging Asian currencies could find short-term support from the Fed. "Regional currencies such as IDR, PHP and MYR may see some relief in case of an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy, deferred decision to hike in June and reiteration of gradual pace of tightening," he said, referring to the rupiah, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit. WON The won fell as much as 0.6 percent to 1,180.0 per dollar, its weakest since June 3, after China's central bank fixed its official midpoint for the yuan at its lowest in nearly 5-1/2-years. The South Korean currency pared much of its earlier losses as the renminbi stabilised and China's stocks jumped. South Korea's exporters also bought the won for settlements around the session low, where offshore funds hesitated to sell the currency, traders said. RUPIAH The rupiah slid nearly 0.5 percent to 13,415 per dollar, its weakest since June 6, as most Indonesian government bond prices fell. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,398, weaker than the previous 13,273. Indonesia's central bank started a two-day monetary policy meeting to be concluded on Thursday. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged, although a significant minority predicted a cut after the central bank governor flagged a possible easing as soon as this month, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.12 106.09 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3557 1.3550 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.455 32.423 -0.10 Korean won 1174.45 1173.20 -0.11 Baht 35.32 35.29 -0.08 Peso 46.395 46.310 -0.18 Rupiah 13380 13355 -0.19 Rupee 67.21 67.26 +0.07 Ringgit 4.0990 4.1050 +0.15 Yuan 6.5945 6.5966 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.12 120.30 +13.36 Sing dlr 1.3557 1.4177 +4.57 Taiwan dlr 32.455 33.066 +1.88 Korean won 1174.45 1172.50 -0.17 Baht 35.32 36.00 +1.93 Peso 46.40 47.06 +1.43 Rupiah 13380 13785 +3.03 Rupee 67.21 66.15 -1.58 Ringgit 4.0990 4.2935 +4.75 Yuan 6.5945 6.4936 -1.53 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)