Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.70 106.00 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.3504 1.3522 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.381 32.441 +0.19 Korean won 1169.60 1173.30 +0.32 Baht 35.18 35.25 +0.20 Peso 46.335 46.430 +0.21 Rupiah 13320 13370 +0.38 Rupee 67.15 67.15 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0820 4.0975 +0.38 Yuan 6.5818 6.5786 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.70 120.30 +13.81 Sing dlr 1.3504 1.4177 +4.98 Taiwan dlr 32.381 33.066 +2.12 Korean won 1169.60 1172.50 +0.25 Baht 35.18 36.00 +2.33 Peso 46.34 47.06 +1.56 Rupiah 13320 13785 +3.49 Rupee 67.15 66.15 -1.49 Ringgit 4.0820 4.2935 +5.18 Yuan 6.5818 6.4936 -1.34 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p