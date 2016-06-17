SINGAPORE, June 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0156 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.58 104.25 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.3489 1.3485 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.383 32.391 +0.02 Korean won 1171.19 1171.40 +0.02 Baht 35.30 35.22 -0.23 Peso 46.440 46.430 -0.02 Rupiah 13355 13365 +0.07 Rupee 67.21 67.28 +0.10 Ringgit 4.0940 4.1000 +0.15 Yuan 6.5893 6.5917 +0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 104.58 120.30 +15.03 Sing dlr 1.3489 1.4177 +5.10 Taiwan dlr 32.383 33.066 +2.11 Korean won 1171.19 1172.50 +0.11 Baht 35.30 36.00 +1.98 Peso 46.44 47.06 +1.34 Rupiah 13355 13785 +3.22 Rupee 67.21 66.15 -1.58 Ringgit 4.0940 4.2935 +4.87 Yuan 6.5893 6.4936 -1.45 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)