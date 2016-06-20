* Rupee near 1-month lows; India c.bank intervention spotted
* Rajan resignation sparks doubt on reforms, inflation fight
* Other EM Asia FX gains on hopes Britain will stay in EU
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 20 The Indian rupee lost ground
on Monday as the country's well-regarded central bank governor
unexpectedly decided to step down, prompting doubts over future
efforts to reform policies and tame inflation.
Other emerging Asian currencies, by contrast, rose as
sentiment improved on growing hopes that Britain will vote to
stay in the European Union.
Spot rupee lost as much as 0.9 percent to 67.70 per
dollar, its weakest since May 24, before recovering some losses
with central bank intervention suspected to support the
currency.
In non-deliverable forwards markets, the Indian
currency slid to near one-month lows versus the greenback.
The Reserve Bank of India's "rock star" governor Raghuram
Rajan, feted by foreign investors but under pressure from
political opponents at home, stunned government officials and
colleagues on Saturday by announcing he would step down when his
three-year term ends on Sept. 4.
"This is a negative surprise as markets (and we) were
expecting him to continue," Nomura analysts said in a note. "Dr.
Rajan added credibility to the RBI and there is no obvious
successor of a similar stature."
"There is also a risk of some delay in unfinished reforms
such as formation of a monetary policy committee, bank
restructuring and allowing repo transactions in the corporate
bond markets," they wrote.
Rajan, a former chief economist at the International
Monetary Fund, is held in high esteem by many for overhauling
the way the central bank operates.
Some foreign investors had already been concerned over his
possible resignation and India's bond market had a bond outflow
of $656 million in May.
"Foreign investors will likely offload additional bond
investments, especially longer-tenors on sentiment and
heightened uncertainty around the RBI's long term inflation
targeting policy," said Societe Generale said in a note.
Rajan pushed for inflation targeting to tackle India's
history of volatile prices, which was made law by the government
last year.
EM ASIA FX UP
South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian
currencies as Seoul shares jumped 1.5 percent, outpacing
regional equity markets.
The won rose 1.1 percent to 1,160.3 per dollar, its
strongest since June 10.
The Indonesian rupiah advanced 0.7 percent to
13,240 to the greenback, its strongest since June 9, with most
government bond prices up.
Malaysia's ringgit appreciated 0.9 percent to
4.0640, its firmest since June 10.
Risk sentiment improved as three British opinion polls
ahead of the EU membership referendum on June 23 showed the
"Remain" camp recovering some momentum, although the overall
picture remained one of an evenly split electorate.
Still, trading stayed lacklustre in emerging Asian currency
markets as anxiety grew before the referendum.
"Markets seemed cautious ahead of the Brexit vote. Both
client flows and trading interest were light due to
uncertainties," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala
Lumpur.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.66 104.10 -0.54
Sing dlr 1.3435 1.3486 +0.38
Taiwan dlr 32.244 32.385 +0.44
Korean won 1161.00 1172.70 +1.01
Baht 35.20 35.25 +0.14
Peso 46.340 46.445 +0.23
Rupiah 13260 13335 +0.57
Rupee 67.36 67.08 -0.41
Ringgit 4.0715 4.1000 +0.70
Yuan 6.5784 6.5900 +0.18
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.66 120.30 +14.94
Sing dlr 1.3435 1.4177 +5.52
Taiwan dlr 32.244 33.066 +2.55
Korean won 1161.00 1172.50 +0.99
Baht 35.20 36.00 +2.27
Peso 46.34 47.06 +1.55
Rupiah 13260 13785 +3.96
Rupee 67.36 66.15 -1.79
Ringgit 4.0715 4.2935 +5.45
Yuan 6.5784 6.4936 -1.29
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)