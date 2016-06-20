* Rupee near 1-month lows; India c.bank intervention spotted * Rajan resignation sparks doubt on reforms, inflation fight * Other EM Asia FX gains on hopes Britain will stay in EU (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 20 The Indian rupee lost ground on Monday as the country's well-regarded central bank governor unexpectedly decided to step down, prompting doubts over future efforts to reform policies and tame inflation. Other emerging Asian currencies, by contrast, rose as sentiment improved on growing hopes that Britain will vote to stay in the European Union. Spot rupee lost as much as 0.9 percent to 67.70 per dollar, its weakest since May 24, before recovering some losses with central bank intervention suspected to support the currency. In non-deliverable forwards markets, the Indian currency slid to near one-month lows versus the greenback. The Reserve Bank of India's "rock star" governor Raghuram Rajan, feted by foreign investors but under pressure from political opponents at home, stunned government officials and colleagues on Saturday by announcing he would step down when his three-year term ends on Sept. 4. "This is a negative surprise as markets (and we) were expecting him to continue," Nomura analysts said in a note. "Dr. Rajan added credibility to the RBI and there is no obvious successor of a similar stature." "There is also a risk of some delay in unfinished reforms such as formation of a monetary policy committee, bank restructuring and allowing repo transactions in the corporate bond markets," they wrote. Rajan, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, is held in high esteem by many for overhauling the way the central bank operates. Some foreign investors had already been concerned over his possible resignation and India's bond market had a bond outflow of $656 million in May. "Foreign investors will likely offload additional bond investments, especially longer-tenors on sentiment and heightened uncertainty around the RBI's long term inflation targeting policy," said Societe Generale said in a note. Rajan pushed for inflation targeting to tackle India's history of volatile prices, which was made law by the government last year. EM ASIA FX UP South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies as Seoul shares jumped 1.5 percent, outpacing regional equity markets. The won rose 1.1 percent to 1,160.3 per dollar, its strongest since June 10. The Indonesian rupiah advanced 0.7 percent to 13,240 to the greenback, its strongest since June 9, with most government bond prices up. Malaysia's ringgit appreciated 0.9 percent to 4.0640, its firmest since June 10. Risk sentiment improved as three British opinion polls ahead of the EU membership referendum on June 23 showed the "Remain" camp recovering some momentum, although the overall picture remained one of an evenly split electorate. Still, trading stayed lacklustre in emerging Asian currency markets as anxiety grew before the referendum. "Markets seemed cautious ahead of the Brexit vote. Both client flows and trading interest were light due to uncertainties," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.66 104.10 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.3435 1.3486 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 32.244 32.385 +0.44 Korean won 1161.00 1172.70 +1.01 Baht 35.20 35.25 +0.14 Peso 46.340 46.445 +0.23 Rupiah 13260 13335 +0.57 Rupee 67.36 67.08 -0.41 Ringgit 4.0715 4.1000 +0.70 Yuan 6.5784 6.5900 +0.18 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.66 120.30 +14.94 Sing dlr 1.3435 1.4177 +5.52 Taiwan dlr 32.244 33.066 +2.55 Korean won 1161.00 1172.50 +0.99 Baht 35.20 36.00 +2.27 Peso 46.34 47.06 +1.55 Rupiah 13260 13785 +3.96 Rupee 67.36 66.15 -1.79 Ringgit 4.0715 4.2935 +5.45 Yuan 6.5784 6.4936 -1.29 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)