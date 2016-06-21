June 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 103.92 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3432 1.3431 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.253 32.256 +0.01 Korean won 1162.00 1160.80 -0.10 Baht 35.20 35.21 +0.03 Peso 46.375 46.335 -0.09 Rupiah 13270 13260 -0.08 Rupee 67.31 67.30 -0.01 Ringgit 4.0610 4.0630 +0.05 Yuan 6.5763 6.5800 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 120.30 +15.77 Sing dlr 1.3432 1.4177 +5.55 Taiwan dlr 32.253 33.066 +2.52 Korean won 1162.00 1172.50 +0.90 Baht 35.20 36.00 +2.27 Peso 46.38 47.06 +1.48 Rupiah 13270 13785 +3.88 Rupee 67.31 66.15 -1.72 Ringgit 4.0610 4.2935 +5.73 Yuan 6.5763 6.4936 -1.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)