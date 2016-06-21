* Yuan edges up; PBOC fixes midpoint stronger * Won near 2-wk high on exporters; intervention caution caps * Ringgit gains on higher Malaysia bond prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 21 Most emerging Asian currencies pulled ahead on Tuesday amid growing expectations that Britons may vote to remain in the European Union in this week's referendum, while trading was subdued on sustained risks of an exit. China's yuan edged up on the dollar's broad weakness and as the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer. The South Korean won rose to a near two-week high on exporters' demand for settlements. The Malaysian ringgit advanced, tracking higher bond prices. Two of the latest polls suggested more British voters preferred to remain in the EU, helping improve global risk sentiment. "More investors seemed to reflect possibilities of 'Bremain'. If they decide to stay, Asian currencies will rally as Brexit has been the only hurdle to their appreciation, especially given the Fed's recent stance," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, it is difficult to make direction bets either way now." Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve said slower economic growth would crimp the pace of monetary policy tightening in future years, although it signalled plans to raise interest rates twice this year. Investors were awaiting Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later on Tuesday. WON The won gained 0.4 percent to 1,156.0 per dollar, its strongest since June 9. South Korea posted a trade surplus of $3.9 billion during the first 20 days of June, according to Reuters calculations based on data from Customs Korea data. Sentiment remained fragile with the won briefly weaker in thin trading on dollar demand from foreign investors, which traders suspected were linked to stocks outflows. Possible intervention to stem the won's strength was also keeping investors wary after authorities were suspected of selling the won in overnight offshore markets and in the domestic market on Monday, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.3 percent to 4.0500 per dollar, its strongest since June 10. Malaysia's government bond prices rose with the 5-year yield at 3.48 percent, its lowest since June 9. Currency traders took profits around the ringgit's session high on caution ahead of the British vote on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.99 103.92 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3422 1.3431 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.238 32.256 +0.06 Korean won 1156.10 1160.80 +0.41 Baht 35.20 35.21 +0.03 Peso 46.370 46.335 -0.08 Rupiah 13275 13260 -0.11 Rupee 67.42 67.30 -0.18 Ringgit 4.0510 4.0630 +0.30 Yuan 6.5754 6.5800 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.99 120.30 +15.68 Sing dlr 1.3422 1.4177 +5.63 Taiwan dlr 32.238 33.066 +2.57 Korean won 1156.10 1172.50 +1.42 Baht 35.20 36.00 +2.27 Peso 46.37 47.06 +1.49 Rupiah 13275 13785 +3.84 Rupee 67.42 66.15 -1.88 Ringgit 4.0510 4.2935 +5.99 Yuan 6.5754 6.4936 -1.24 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)