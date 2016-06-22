June 22 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.50 104.77 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.3426 1.3435 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 32.232 32.258 +0.08
Korean won 1156.10 1156.60 +0.04
Baht 35.24 35.17 -0.20
Peso 46.470 46.380 -0.19
Rupiah 13295 13260 -0.26
Rupee 67.49 67.49 0.00
*Ringgit 4.0340 4.0340 0.00
Yuan 6.5936 6.5900 -0.05
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.50 120.30 +15.12
Sing dlr 1.3426 1.4177 +5.59
Taiwan dlr 32.232 33.066 +2.59
Korean won 1156.10 1172.50 +1.42
Baht 35.24 36.00 +2.16
Peso 46.47 47.06 +1.27
Rupiah 13295 13785 +3.69
Rupee 67.49 66.15 -1.98
Ringgit 4.0340 4.2935 +6.43
Yuan 6.5936 6.4936 -1.52
* Malaysia's financial markets are closed for a holiday.
