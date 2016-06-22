* Thai c.bank expected to hold rates despite slow growth * Yuan edges up; PBOC midpoint 2nd lowest in over 5 years (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 22 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with China's and South Korea's units regaining earlier losses against the dollar but this week's Brexit vote keeping wider sentiment toward regional currencies cautious. The Thai baht eased ahead of a central bank interest rate decision later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its already-low policy rate unchanged as further easing is unlikely to help the economy and may even add risks to financial stability. Indonesia's rupiah slid on corporate dollar demand for month-end payments. By contrast, the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won edged up with the dollar erasing earlier gains. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the central bank's ability to raise interest rates this year hinges will in part depend on whether Britain votes to leave the EU and a slowdown in U.S. hiring. Recent opinion polls suggested rising momentum for the "In" camp, but investors remain on the sidelines as the UK vote currently looks too close to call. A survey published on Tuesday showed the "Remain" campaign's lead had shrunk. "The forex markets are gravitating to some semblance of risk event midpoint," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore. "Other than kicking the can from poll to poll, there is little on offer for traders to sink their teeth into." RUPIAH The spot rupiah quote tracked its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets having pared earlier losses with most government bond prices rising. The country sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.4 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target amount, the finance ministry said. A parliamentary commission on Tuesday trimmed the government's revenue target for this year, but economists say the total still looks highly optimistic. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.53 104.77 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3435 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.226 32.258 +0.10 Korean won 1155.40 1156.60 +0.10 Baht 35.25 35.17 -0.23 Peso 46.470 46.380 -0.19 Rupiah 13280 13260 -0.15 Rupee 67.60 67.49 -0.16 *Ringgit 4.0340 4.0340 0.00 Yuan 6.5858 6.5900 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.53 120.30 +15.09 Sing dlr 1.3430 1.4177 +5.56 Taiwan dlr 32.226 33.066 +2.61 Korean won 1155.40 1172.50 +1.48 Baht 35.25 36.00 +2.13 Peso 46.47 47.06 +1.27 Rupiah 13280 13785 +3.80 Rupee 67.60 66.15 -2.14 Ringgit 4.0320 4.2935 +6.49 Yuan 6.5858 6.4936 -1.40 * Malaysia's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Sam Holmes)