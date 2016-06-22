* Thai c.bank expected to hold rates despite slow growth
* Yuan edges up; PBOC midpoint 2nd lowest in over 5 years
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 22 Emerging Asian currencies
were mixed on Wednesday, with China's and South Korea's units
regaining earlier losses against the dollar but this week's
Brexit vote keeping wider sentiment toward regional currencies
cautious.
The Thai baht eased ahead of a central bank
interest rate decision later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is
expected to leave its already-low policy rate unchanged as
further easing is unlikely to help the economy and may even add
risks to financial stability.
Indonesia's rupiah slid on corporate dollar demand
for month-end payments.
By contrast, the Chinese yuan and the South
Korean won edged up with the dollar erasing
earlier gains. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on
Tuesday the central bank's ability to raise interest rates this
year hinges will in part depend on whether Britain votes to
leave the EU and a slowdown in U.S. hiring.
Recent opinion polls suggested rising momentum for the "In"
camp, but investors remain on the sidelines as the UK vote
currently looks too close to call. A survey published on Tuesday
showed the "Remain" campaign's lead had shrunk.
"The forex markets are gravitating to some semblance of risk
event midpoint," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX
broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore.
"Other than kicking the can from poll to poll, there is
little on offer for traders to sink their teeth into."
RUPIAH
The spot rupiah quote tracked its overall weakness in
non-deliverable forwards markets having pared
earlier losses with most government bond prices
rising.
The country sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.4 million) worth
of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative
target amount, the finance ministry said.
A parliamentary commission on Tuesday trimmed the
government's revenue target for this year, but economists say
the total still looks highly optimistic.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.53 104.77 +0.23
Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3435 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 32.226 32.258 +0.10
Korean won 1155.40 1156.60 +0.10
Baht 35.25 35.17 -0.23
Peso 46.470 46.380 -0.19
Rupiah 13280 13260 -0.15
Rupee 67.60 67.49 -0.16
*Ringgit 4.0340 4.0340 0.00
Yuan 6.5858 6.5900 +0.06
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.53 120.30 +15.09
Sing dlr 1.3430 1.4177 +5.56
Taiwan dlr 32.226 33.066 +2.61
Korean won 1155.40 1172.50 +1.48
Baht 35.25 36.00 +2.13
Peso 46.47 47.06 +1.27
Rupiah 13280 13785 +3.80
Rupee 67.60 66.15 -2.14
Ringgit 4.0320 4.2935 +6.49
Yuan 6.5858 6.4936 -1.40
* Malaysia's financial markets are closed for a holiday.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)