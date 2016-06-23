June 23 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.69 104.45 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.3363 1.3383 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 32.159 32.221 +0.19
Korean won 1150.70 1154.40 +0.32
Baht 35.17 35.23 +0.17
Peso 46.500 46.620 +0.26
Rupiah 13257 13280 +0.17
Rupee 67.48 67.48 0.00
Ringgit 4.0160 4.0340 +0.45
Yuan 6.5736 6.5750 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.69 120.30 +14.91
Sing dlr 1.3363 1.4177 +6.09
Taiwan dlr 32.159 33.066 +2.82
Korean won 1150.70 1172.50 +1.89
Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36
Peso 46.50 47.06 +1.20
Rupiah 13257 13785 +3.98
Rupee 67.48 66.15 -1.96
Ringgit 4.0160 4.2935 +6.91
Yuan 6.5736 6.4936 -1.22
