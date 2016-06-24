SINGAPORE, June 24 Emerging Asian currencies hit the skids early on Friday, taking their cue from slumping sterling and a rush to safe-haven assets as early counts in the British referendum on European Union membership put the "Leave" camp ahead. The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won , which had hit near two-month highs earlier on opinion polls showing the "Remain" supporters gaining momentum, were turning down in volatile trading. In non-deliverable forward markets most emerging Asian currencies weakened as the first few official results put the 'Brexit' campaign ahead. That hurt the performance in spot markets. Emerging Asia's bond yields were mixed, with 10-year Indonesian yields up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent, while Thai 10-year yields dropped 3 basis points to 2.17 percent. Korean yields were flat at 1.63 percent. "Risk assets including Asian currencies are likely to see corrections as the outcome so far indicated more Britons favoured 'Brexit'. Risk assets had recently priced in 'Bremain," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Even if 'remain' camp may win, the margin is unlikely to be large, given early vote counts. That will also create noise in UK politics." Given such the nervous backdrop, some emerging Asian currencies such as the Singapore dollar fell. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0112 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.22 106.14 +1.84 Sing dlr 1.3492 1.3376 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 32.265 32.190 -0.23 Korean won 1157.40 1150.20 -0.62 Baht 35.35 35.18 -0.48 Peso 46.900 46.535 -0.78 Rupiah 13270 13255 -0.11 Rupee 67.25 67.25 0.00 Ringgit 4.0360 4.0185 -0.43 Yuan 6.5795 6.5795 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.22 120.30 +15.43 Sing dlr 1.3492 1.4177 +5.08 Taiwan dlr 32.265 33.066 +2.48 Korean won 1157.40 1172.50 +1.30 Baht 35.35 36.00 +1.84 Peso 46.90 47.06 +0.34 Rupiah 13270 13785 +3.88 Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64 Ringgit 4.0360 4.2935 +6.38 Yuan 6.5795 6.4936 -1.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)