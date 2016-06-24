* Won, Sing dlr could have largest daily losses since late 2011 * S.Korea suspected of intervening; other c.banks say could act * Most EM Asia government bond prices up; stocks lose ground (Adds S.Korea intervention, Indonesia comment, updates) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 24 Emerging Asian currencies slid in volatile trade on Friday, driven by a plummeting pound and a rush to safe-haven assets as Britain was voting to leave the European Union. The rush began as soon as the "leave" camp took a commanding lead in the British referendum. The Singapore dollar and the South Korean won were set to see their worst day in nearly five years, although there was some caution over possible intervention to support the currencies. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of stepping into that currency market, traders said. At the start of trading Friday morning Asia time, most regional units rose with the won and Malaysia's ringgit to near two-month peaks as opinion polls had showed the "Remain" supporters gaining momentum. But the currencies quickly turned weaker and then extended losses as counting of results showed Britain was voting to leave the union. The pound hit the lowest in three decades and global equities were hit hard. The safe-haven yen jumped more than 4 percent and most emerging Asian government bond prices rose with South Korea's 10-year government bond yield at a record low. Other emerging currencies lost ground with South Africa's rand falling almost 8 percent. The Russian rouble slid more than 4 percent. Risk assets, including Asian currencies, had priced in the probability that Britain would vote to stay in the union, and sentiment about them could keep being hurt by the Brexit decision. "I'm not comparing Brexit to the global financial crisis, but in that situation where you have commonalities, where markets are nervous, people are avoiding risks, you inevitably have a flight to quality," said Andrew Cross, deputy treasurer for International Finance Corporation, a unit of the World Bank. "Investors do move to what they perceive to be a risk-free asset," said Cross in Singapore. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar lost 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar by early afternoon. If that holds through the day, Friday will have the biggest one-day loss since November 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Traders rushed to dump the currency, which until recently has outperformed. Before Friday, some analysts said the currency's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) was close to the top of the central bank's policy band. The city-state's currency pared some of its earlier losses with growing caution over possible intervention by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to limit its losses. WON The won fell to as weak as 1,180.3 per dollar as Seoul shares lost more than 4 percent, with foreigners selling. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of buying the won around the session low, traders said. Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said authorities will take all necessary measures to stabilise markets following Britain's exit from the EU, including smoothing operations to reduce volatility in foreign exchange markets. Still, the won lost 2.5 percent for the day in the local currency market, its largest daily depreciation since September 2011. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah lost nearly 1 percent as Jakarta shares slid over 2.3 percent. Indonesia's central bank warned it was prepared to act to stem volatility in the rupiah. A Bank Indonesia spokesman said the central bank is always in the market and it had prepared steps to take however the UK vote came out. Juda Agung, the central bank's executive director of monetary and economic policy, said he believed the rupiah's reaction is temporary. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 106.14 +3.65 Sing dlr 1.3579 1.3376 -1.49 Taiwan dlr 32.410 32.190 -0.68 Korean won 1177.08 1150.20 -2.28 Baht 35.40 35.18 -0.62 Peso 46.880 46.535 -0.74 Rupiah 13380 13255 -0.93 Rupee 68.03 67.25 -1.15 Ringgit 4.1050 4.0185 -2.11 Yuan 6.6120 6.5795 -0.49 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 120.30 +17.48 Sing dlr 1.3579 1.4177 +4.40 Taiwan dlr 32.410 33.066 +2.02 Korean won 1177.08 1172.50 -0.39 Baht 35.40 36.00 +1.69 Peso 46.88 47.06 +0.38 Rupiah 13380 13785 +3.03 Rupee 68.03 66.15 -2.76 Ringgit 4.1050 4.2935 +4.59 Yuan 6.6120 6.4936 -1.79 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL, Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA, Marius Zaharia, Masayuki Kitano and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Richard Borsuk)