June 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 102.15 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.3597 1.3537 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 32.560 32.502 -0.18 Korean won 1186.00 1179.90 -0.51 Baht 35.38 35.33 -0.13 Peso 47.170 46.950 -0.47 Rupiah 13515 13375 -1.04 Rupee 67.96 67.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.1220 4.0900 -0.78 Yuan 6.6347 6.6260 -0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 120.30 +18.31 Sing dlr 1.3597 1.4177 +4.27 Taiwan dlr 32.560 33.066 +1.55 Korean won 1186.00 1172.50 -1.14 Baht 35.38 36.00 +1.77 Peso 47.17 47.06 -0.23 Rupiah 13515 13785 +2.00 Rupee 67.96 66.15 -2.66 Ringgit 4.1220 4.2935 +4.16 Yuan 6.6347 6.4936 -2.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)