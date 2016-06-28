June 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 102.01 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.3591 1.3630 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 32.480 32.533 +0.16 Korean won 1177.44 1182.30 +0.41 Baht 35.27 35.33 +0.17 Peso 47.170 47.030 -0.30 Rupiah 13250 13335 +0.64 Rupee 67.95 67.95 0.00 Ringgit 4.1000 4.0960 -0.10 Yuan 6.6500 6.6585 +0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 120.30 +18.22 Sing dlr 1.3591 1.4177 +4.31 Taiwan dlr 32.480 33.066 +1.80 Korean won 1177.44 1172.50 -0.42 Baht 35.27 36.00 +2.07 Peso 47.17 47.06 -0.23 Rupiah 13250 13785 +4.04 Rupee 67.95 66.15 -2.64 Ringgit 4.1000 4.2935 +4.72 Yuan 6.6500 6.4936 -2.35 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)